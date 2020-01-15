Halston Sage Loves Working With Tom Payne And Michael Sheen On FOX's “Prodigal Son”

Halston Sage, who stars as Ainsley Whitly in the FOX crime drama, "Prodigal Son," raves about working with her superstar co-stars, Tom Payne and Michael Sheen, and how the show strikes the perfect balance between comedy and drama.BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

