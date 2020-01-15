Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Constance Wu and Jennifer Lopez on the Oscars 2019 Audience Cam

Video Credit: ABC - Duration: 03:05s - Published < > Embed
Constance Wu and Jennifer Lopez on the Oscars 2019 Audience Cam

Constance Wu and Jennifer Lopez on the Oscars 2019 Audience Cam

Join the audience live at the Oscars 2019!

Constance Wu and Jennifer Lopez meet during a break in the awards show.

Watch more backstage moments from Oscars 2019 on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Constance Wu and Jennifer Lopez on the Oscars 2019 Audience Cam

Watch full episodes of The Oscars online at ABC.

Stream Constance Wu and Jennifer Lopez on the Oscars 2019 Audience Cam instantly.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mahershala Ali and Jason Mamoa on the Oscars 2019 Audience Cam [Video]Mahershala Ali and Jason Mamoa on the Oscars 2019 Audience Cam

Join the audience live at the Oscars 2019! Mahershala Ali and Jason Mamoa during a break in the awards show. Watch more backstage moments from Oscars 2019 on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!

Credit: ABC     Duration: 03:00Published

Chadwick Boseman and Rami Malek on the Oscars 2019 Audience Cam [Video]Chadwick Boseman and Rami Malek on the Oscars 2019 Audience Cam

Join the audience live at the Oscars 2019! Chadwick Boseman and Rami Malek meet during a break in the awards show. Watch more backstage moments from Oscars 2019 on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!

Credit: ABC     Duration: 01:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.