Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

New director announced for Office of Public and Professional Guardians

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:33s - Published < > Embed
New director announced for Office of Public and Professional Guardians

New director announced for Office of Public and Professional Guardians

The Florida Department of Elder Affairs announced the hiring of Chante' Jones today as the Director of the Office of Public and Professional Guardians (OPPG).
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

This Is The Most Borrowed New York Public Library Book...Ever [Video]This Is The Most Borrowed New York Public Library Book...Ever

The New York Public Library has checked out millions of books in its roughly 125-year history, but there’s one that been borrowed more often than others.

Credit: GeoBeats     Duration: 00:37Published

Moment police arrest man with packages strapped to his body in Derby city centre [Video]Moment police arrest man with packages strapped to his body in Derby city centre

Video shows the moment armed police swooped on a man with something strapped to him and closed down part of a Derby city centre in the UK. In the video, filmed on Tuesday morning (January 14), a man..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:10Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.