Leo Varadkar: 'It's only half-time for Brexit'

Irish premier Leo Varadkar has said that there has to be a level playing field in the Brexit negotiations to ensure the single market and customs union are "not diluted".

The Taoiseach said there must be a common minimum standard so the United Kingdom does not attempt to "undercut" the EU over its labour and environmental standards.

Mr Varadkar said the Brexit negotiations have reached the halfway point, adding that the next step is to negotiate a free trade agreement between the UK and the EU.