Ash Clouds Rise from Taal Volcano Eruption

Occurred on January 12, 2020 / Taal Volcano, Philippines Info from Licensor: "This video was taken minutes after Taal Volcano started erupting on January 12, 2020.

It was taken on the shoreline of Taal Lake, in a town called Quiling in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines.

Taal Volcano is the second most active volcano in the Philippines, and the smallest active volcano in the world."