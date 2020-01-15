Global  

Texas Sens. John Cornyn, Ted Cruz Call On President Trump To Send Disaster Aid To Dallas Area After October Tornadoes

Texas Sens. John Cornyn, Ted Cruz Call On President Trump To Send Disaster Aid To Dallas Area After October Tornadoes

Texas Sens. John Cornyn, Ted Cruz Call On President Trump To Send Disaster Aid To Dallas Area After October Tornadoes

They sent a letter to President Trump requesting that the Federal Emergency Management Agency expedite its review of the damage and that the Trump Administration support Governor Abbott’s request for a federal disaster declaration.
