Guns Akimbo movie (2020) - Daniel Radcliffe, Samara Weaving

Guns Akimbo movie (2020) - Daniel Radcliffe, Samara Weaving

Guns Akimbo movie (2020) - Daniel Radcliffe, Samara Weaving

Guns Akimbo movie trailer HD (2020) - Daniel Radcliffe, Samara Weaving Plot synopsis: Nerdy video game developer (Daniel Radcliffe) is a little too fond of stirring things up on the internet with his caustic, prodding, and antagonizing comments.

One night, he makes the mistake of drunkenly dropping an inflammatory barb on a broadcast of Skizm, an illegal death-match fight club streamed live to the public.

In response, Riktor (Ned Dennehy), the maniacal mastermind behind the channel, decides to force Miles' hand (or hands, as it were) and have him join the "fun." Miles wakes to find heavy pistols bolted into his bones, and learns Nix (Samara Weaving), the trigger-happy star of Skizm, is his first opponent.

Gleefully echoing elements of Edgar Wright's Scott Pilgrim vs.

The World, the Purge franchise, and videogames like Mortal Kombat, Guns Akimbo is hilariously dark, viciously violent, and potentially — chillingly — prescient.

Director Jason Lei Howden (Deathgasm) foretells of a future that may soon await us: drone-captured live feeds, UFC-like competitions pushed to an extreme, and online streaming platforms used for gladiatorial entertainment all around the world.

As Miles navigates the underworld of Skizm, the stakes — and the ratings — have never been higher.

#GunsAkimbo #DanielRadcliffe #SamaraWeaving
THEMcBuckets913

virgil mcbuckets RT @ComicBook_Movie: GUNS AKIMBO: Insane First Trailer For New Sci-Fi Action Movie Starring Daniel Radcliffe & Samara Weaving #GunsAkimbo h… 18 seconds ago

krunalhpanchal

Krunal Panchal RT @JessicaChobot: Just when everyone said we would never get a good video game to movie adaptation... this @Fortnite movie looks great 😉 (… 5 minutes ago

JessicaChobot

Jessica Chobot Just when everyone said we would never get a good video game to movie adaptation... this @Fortnite movie looks grea… https://t.co/9cWhp1mfXy 7 minutes ago

ComicBook_Movie

ComicBookMovie.com GUNS AKIMBO: Insane First Trailer For New Sci-Fi Action Movie Starring Daniel Radcliffe & Samara Weaving… https://t.co/Y9Ic8EwDA8 10 minutes ago

IntoWeird

Into The Weird RT @KnowingFlame: GUNS AKIMBO: Insane First Trailer For New Sci-Fi Action Movie Starring Daniel Radcliffe & Samara Weaving https://t.co/2Lx… 13 minutes ago

KnowingFlame

Knowing Flame Comics GUNS AKIMBO: Insane First Trailer For New Sci-Fi Action Movie Starring Daniel Radcliffe & Samara Weaving… https://t.co/Ca5nRwayBs 19 minutes ago

teasertrailer

Teaser-Trailer.com Guns Akimbo - movie trailer --> https://t.co/a1p5IbbcYP starring Daniel Radcliffe and Samara Weaving #GunsAkimbo… https://t.co/cs0h5xRq4h 20 minutes ago

KzooMovieDude

Chris BH RT @bmoviesd: GUNS AKIMBO. It's Daniel Radcliffe with guns bolted to his hands, locked in a deadly game of cat and mouse with Samara Weavin… 25 minutes ago

