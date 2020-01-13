Global  

Ash Clouds Rise from Taal Volcano Eruption

Ash Clouds Rise from Taal Volcano EruptionOccurred on January 12, 2020 / Taal Volcano, Philippines
Recent related news from verified sources

Risking lives to rescue horses in Philippine volcano 'no man's land'

Balete, Philippines (AFP) Jan 15, 2020 The horses were still caked in grey ash as they stepped off...
Terra Daily - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesWorldNews


AP Photos: Ash billows from Philippine volcanic eruption

TAGAYTAY, Philippines (AP) — Clouds of ash blew far north of the Philippines’ Taal volcano,...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsWorldNews



Recent related videos from verified sources

Ash-covered pineapples a woe for Filipino farmer [Video]Ash-covered pineapples a woe for Filipino farmer

Farmer Jack Imperial woke to a picture of devastation after ash spewed from a volcano in the Philippines - his verdant green pineapple field had been transformed to a dirty dark grey. Lauren Antony..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:48Published

Rescuers save ponies from volcano danger zone in the Philippines [Video]Rescuers save ponies from volcano danger zone in the Philippines

Footage shows volunteers rescue ponies that were covered in ash and trapped within the danger zone of the Taal Volcano in the Philippines. Rescuers were able to take five ponies to safety in a small..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:58Published

