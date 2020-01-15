Student decorate paper bags in honor of MLK

Birthday for doctor martin luther king junior.

The legendary civil rights leader was born on january 15, 19-29 in atlanta, georgia.

This week in lexington...element ary school students...are helping to honor his legacy.

Students at yates elementary, are decorating brown paper grocery bags, with portraits of the civil rights leader.

They've been learing about martin luther king junior's 'dream' in art class.

The bags they're decorating will be taken to a kroger store.

Their teacher, says the project, helps them connect to king's message of equality and change.

Students say it's 'helped' them understand his impact.

08:49:53:12 i definitely hope they take away the power within themselves to make a change, and also just kindness.

And meeting whatever obstacles in your life with kindness in your heart.

08:50:06:18 --butted sot--- :09:17:35:29 "so this project means to me, about martin luther king, he has maybe has to be one of the famous people.

--butted sot-- .

09:17:57:05 "and martin luther king changed almost the world."

09:18:02:08 according to the school... more than 300 bags will be taken to the 'kroger' store off of new circle on saturday.

Workers there will use the bags... to sack groceries this weekend ahead of the m-l-k holiday... which is monday, january 2oth.

