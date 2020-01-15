Global  

Sen. Peter Lucido reportedly told female reporter boys 'could have a lot of fun with you'

Sen. Peter Lucido reportedly told female reporter boys 'could have a lot of fun with you'

Sen. Peter Lucido reportedly told female reporter boys 'could have a lot of fun with you'

Michigan State Sen.

Peter Lucido (R – Shelby Township) is under fire after telling a female reporter at the Capitol building that high school boys "could have a lot of fun with you."
Michigan lawmaker apologizes for comments to female reporter

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan lawmaker apologized Wednesday a day after telling a young female...
Seattle Times - Published

Michigan lawmaker to female reporter: High school boys could 'have a lot of fun' with you

Sen. Peter Lucido made the comments while surrounded by a group of male high school students, who...
USATODAY.com - Published


