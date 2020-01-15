Global  

Grace Rett: College rower killed in Vero Beach crash

Grace Rett: College rower killed in Vero Beach crash

Grace Rett: College rower killed in Vero Beach crash

Michelle Murray, Dean of Students at College of Holy Cross speaks about student killed in crash.
