Police: Daycare teacher broke 3-year-old's leg 52 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 02:09s - Published Police: Daycare teacher broke 3-year-old's leg Boca Raton police say a daycare teacher is under arrest after breaking a 3-year-old child's leg because he was misbehaving in class. According to a police report, the child's mother dropped her son off at the Early Learning Academy, located at 2300 W. Yamato Road, around 7:15 a.m. On Jan. 10. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Police: Daycare teacher broke 3-year-old's leg HE WAS MISBEHAVING INCLASS...AND THEN LIED ABOUWHAT HAPPENED. TONIGHT - THATTEACHER IS NOW FACING CRIMINCHARGES....AND THE DAYCARE IRESPONDING.WPTV NEWSCHANNEL 5S RYANHUGHES IS LIVE IN BOCA RATGATHERING REACTION. RYAN?ACCORDING TO POLICE...THE3-YEAR- OLD SUFFERED AFRACTURED RIGHT LEG...BUT WHENHIS FATHER WAS CALLED....HEWAS TOLD HIS SON ONLY HAD ABUMP ON HIS SHIN FROM KICKINGA CHAIR...SO HE DIDNPICK HIM UP. TONIGHT - POLICESAY IT WAS SURVEILLANCECAMERAS THAT HELPED DETERMINWHAT REALLY HAPPENED.ESTEFANY ACOSTA...A TEACHER INTROUBLE....AND NOW FACINGCHARGES...AFTER POLICE SAY SBROKE A 3-YEAR-OLD BOYINSIDE THE EARLY LEARNINGACADEMY LAST WEEK IN BOCRATON. THIS MOM SAYS HER SONJUST STARTED HERE ON MONDAY.BAILEY MCALLISTER: 19:44:51“DEFINITELY UPSETTING TO HEAR,I HADNNOW” POLICE SAY WHEN THEBOYWAS SHIVERING....HE URINATEDON HIMSELF...AND WAS IN PAIN.THE OWNER OF THE DAYCARE TOLDINVESTIGATORS WHEN SHEQUESTIONED ACOSTA...THE24-YEAR- OLD SAID THE BOY WASMISBEHAVING AND HURT HIS LEGWHEN HE KICKED A METAL CHAIR.BUT POLICE SAY WHEN ACOSTALEARNED THERE WERE CAMERAS ITHE CLASSROOM....SHE CHANGEDHER STORY CLAIMING SHEACCIDENTALLY FELL ON HIM.ESTEFANY REVI: 19:46:59“I WASSO SURPRISED TO SEE THMATTER BECAUSE ALL AREFRIENDLY” POLICE SAYSURVEILLANCE VIDEO SHOWSACOSTA GRABBING THE BOY BY THEARM...THEN PUTTING HIMFACEDOWN ON THE FLOOR WHEN HERKNEE LANDED ON HIS LEGEISHWERYE REVI: 19:50:29“IFSHE HAS SOME PROBLEM YOU HAVETO SAY TO THE PARENTS OR SAYTO THE HEAD...SHE CANNOTBEHAVE LIKE THIS” IN ASTATEMENT, THE DAYCARE SAYINGIN PART:“WE ARE WORKING TOMAKE SURE THAT THIS TYPE OFINCIDENT DOESNAND WE ARE FULLY COMMITTED TOKEEPING YOUR CHILDREN SAWHILE THEY ARE IN OUR CARE”ACOSTA HAS BEEN CHARGED WITHAGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE. WECHECKED THE DAYCARE ISLICENSED BY THE STATE AND HASNO MAJOR VIOLATIONS....IT ALHAS POSITIVE REVIEWS ONLINEBREAKING NEWS... ARTICLES OFIMPEACHMENT AGAINST PRESIDENTTRUMP MOVE FROM THE HO





Tweets about this chris rodas RT @WPTV: #BREAKING: Boca Raton daycare teacher arrested after breaking 3-year-old child's leg, police say https://t.co/OpjVOXVQFW https://… 3 hours ago Jana Ayers Pray she never has children of her own🙏🤬 https://t.co/ZLtriSwen2 5 hours ago WPTV #BREAKING: Boca Raton daycare teacher arrested after breaking 3-year-old child's leg, police say… https://t.co/NoJRZZ2U8d 5 hours ago

