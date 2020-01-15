Big payout for LSU bet at Beau Rivage

- the l-s-u tigers weren't the- only ones who walked away - from last night's game a big- winner.

- one gambler at the beau rivage- got a huge payout in excess - of 300 hundred thousand dollars- here's that ticket!

- - - - this particular bet took the- spread.

- tap sports book manager will- hall says the largest bet was - on l-s-u, but it didn't stand - alone.- they also had multiple other- bets for both tiger teams at- and above 100 k, but the beau - - - - doesn't mind these types of - payouts.- they are happy to have had a- great turn out for the game and- to keep their sports fans comin- back.

- - will hall/tap sports book - manager:'having lsu as sort of- our neighbor be the star of - the show is fantastic.

So it wa- just a perfect end to a college- football season.- which as you know is everything- down here.

And they always say- in the sec it just- - - - means more, well it means even- more, well if you got a bet on- the game it means - - - - even more."

- now the beau rivage is looking- forward to a lively basketball- season for all of the s-e-c fan- to enjoy, justl like football