Proposed ban on polystyrene in NY

Governor cuomo is proposing a ban on the distribuon anuse of expande polystyrene....or as you know it.... styrofoam.

Newschannel 2's kirk tupaj tells us what it means for some local businesses.

Nat: "get ready" governor cuomo is proposing a ban on pystyrene,r styroam products.

The ban would do away with single use food or beverage containers, and packing materials knowas packing peanuts.

The products are non-biodegradableagenerally can.

Sot: bill rabbia, oneida-herkimer solid waste tho from an economic standpoint, to get enoughln materl and the volume you would need, since most oits airit's essentially non-recyclable item styrofoam that we get through o system ultimately ends up at the regional landfill.

The ban exempts prepackaged food sealed prro receipt at business establishments.

Businesses like utica roasting company have already switched over to more eco-frndly marialseven tho sot: aaron nelsen, utica roasting café' manager e cost of dng business and using a product that you know starts to devep a b reputation for manufacturing practices and things liktha you know i think that has more.for me at least has re of an impact on how you run your business than oh well it's a couple cents cheaper.

Its one thinto ange oucoffee cu street at bella regina the amount of products used is significantly higher.

Even with the rising cost of doing business, the restaurant manager doesn't want customers payghigher pris.

Sot: angela piacentino, bella regina manager we reayaven't looked adifferente continue to order what wea now.

Our stock, we'll through tt, and if it does pass, then we will have to look into what the price differenwill be.here's ing to b increase.

How much we don't know yet.

