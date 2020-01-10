Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

New housing for those who are homeless is coming to Terre Haute

Video Credit: WTHI - Published < > Embed
New housing for those who are homeless is coming to Terre HauteNew housing for those who are homeless is coming to Terre Haute
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

New housing for those who are homeless is coming to Terre Haute

"it's not to say "it's not to say that we are going to end homelessness, but that so our community in region seven doesn't have people in it any longer that are chronically homeless.

" one terre haute organizaton is hoping to make a home for the homeless.

Tonight we're getting a closer look at a plan that will help them do just that.

Good evening and thank you for joining us.

More than half a million people go homeless on any given night in the u.s. that's according to a report from the white house.

You can find around 65 percent of these people in homeless shelters.

However, just under 200-thousand are on the streets.

That means they are living in places unfit for human habitation.

This includes places like cars, sidewalks, parks and even abandoned buildings.

One local organization hopes to fight stats like this.

Mental health america of west central indiana was selected for a fast tracked funding program.

This program will give the necessary money to build an apartment complex that'll house the homeless in terre haute.

News 10's dominic miranda spoke with the ceo of m-h-a today.

He joins us now live with more details.

Plus..

He has the next steps in this process.

Rondrell... mental health america of west central indiana operate three complexes that provide housing for homeless in terre haute.

I'm standing here at one of those developments... liberty village.

This is where the new apartment complex will be located.

Here's how m-h-a will get to this step.

M-h-a of west central indiana will put together a team to participate in the program.

This is the indiana permanent supportive housing institute.

Participation and graduation of the program is needed to become elligible for funding.

They will begin the program next month.

Ceo myra wilkey says they will graduate in may.

After graduation..

The first round of funding will be in november.

Then... construction could begin as early as february 2021.

The apartment complex will be attached to the east side of liberty village.

That's located at 2800 elm street in terre haute.

Wilkey says it will be phase two of an original project.

Overall..

She says they are so excited for this to come to fruition and help those who are homeless integrate back in our community.

"what we're really hoping to do with this next addition is... really trying to meet the demands of people experiencing chronic homelessness their housing demands."

Wilkey said this is a huge win for our community that meets an area of great need.

And it's a great opportunity for mental health america of west central indiana to keep giving back.

Reporting live at liberty village..i'm dominic miranda..

News 10




You Might Like


Tweets about this

SuellynBaxter

Susie Young Baxter RT @mrvan4congress: As Trustee, Frank supports veterans with employment readiness and housing assistance, like Narva Place. As congressman,… 48 minutes ago

sjcityhousing

San José Housing Department 🏙️🏘️ Three cheers for three new affordable housing developments! 251 new affordable units specifically for homeless indi… https://t.co/XGulRtU2rZ 56 minutes ago

mrvan4congress

Mrvan for Congress As Trustee, Frank supports veterans with employment readiness and housing assistance, like Narva Place. As congress… https://t.co/cRtHndw8Ir 1 hour ago

aquart

aquart RT @lennoxskyler: The mothers were being backed by advocacy group Moms 4 Housing, an organization for homeless mothers and those struggling… 1 hour ago

BS53065313

B S 🧢 @jzink0883 @businessinsider @AOC @AndrewYang The cost of tuition + housing etc. can easily be $150k+ for a four yea… https://t.co/qDNXlKlWWy 2 hours ago

philkenn90

Phil 🏳️‍🌈 @healthyforyouIE @Carroll25R @cathal_de While I agree no one enjoys it, there are those who actively choose to slee… https://t.co/2e00qYE3zX 3 hours ago

Heatheredview

Heather Bradley @SenCoryGardner @HUDgov @SecretaryCarson And all of it will go into pockets and not help anyone who’s actually home… https://t.co/fRSGPOQDnP 3 hours ago

AnarchyHearts

🖤🏴AnarchyHearts 🏴🖤 RT @Anarchopology: “Folks who live in those luxury housing units are the ones complaining to the mayor’s office, and I believe that is why… 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Joseph Kniss Receives New Truck Thanks To CBS4 Viewers [Video]Joseph Kniss Receives New Truck Thanks To CBS4 Viewers

Thanks to generous CBS4 viewers, a once-homeless man has a new truck and leads on potential landing spots for housing.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:14Published

New York's Plan For The Homeless Crisis: Will It Work? [Video]New York's Plan For The Homeless Crisis: Will It Work?

Bob Mascali is a former deputy commissioner at the Department of Homeless Services during the Bloomberg administration and formerly affiliated with a non-profit that provides supportive housing for..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 06:19Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.