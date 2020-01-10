New housing for those who are homeless is coming to Terre Haute

"it's not to say "it's not to say that we are going to end homelessness, but that so our community in region seven doesn't have people in it any longer that are chronically homeless.

" one terre haute organizaton is hoping to make a home for the homeless.

Tonight we're getting a closer look at a plan that will help them do just that.

Good evening and thank you for joining us.

More than half a million people go homeless on any given night in the u.s. that's according to a report from the white house.

You can find around 65 percent of these people in homeless shelters.

However, just under 200-thousand are on the streets.

That means they are living in places unfit for human habitation.

This includes places like cars, sidewalks, parks and even abandoned buildings.

One local organization hopes to fight stats like this.

Mental health america of west central indiana was selected for a fast tracked funding program.

This program will give the necessary money to build an apartment complex that'll house the homeless in terre haute.

News 10's dominic miranda spoke with the ceo of m-h-a today.

He joins us now live with more details.

Plus..

He has the next steps in this process.

Rondrell... mental health america of west central indiana operate three complexes that provide housing for homeless in terre haute.

I'm standing here at one of those developments... liberty village.

This is where the new apartment complex will be located.

Here's how m-h-a will get to this step.

M-h-a of west central indiana will put together a team to participate in the program.

This is the indiana permanent supportive housing institute.

Participation and graduation of the program is needed to become elligible for funding.

They will begin the program next month.

Ceo myra wilkey says they will graduate in may.

After graduation..

The first round of funding will be in november.

Then... construction could begin as early as february 2021.

The apartment complex will be attached to the east side of liberty village.

That's located at 2800 elm street in terre haute.

Wilkey says it will be phase two of an original project.

Overall..

She says they are so excited for this to come to fruition and help those who are homeless integrate back in our community.

"what we're really hoping to do with this next addition is... really trying to meet the demands of people experiencing chronic homelessness their housing demands."

Wilkey said this is a huge win for our community that meets an area of great need.

And it's a great opportunity for mental health america of west central indiana to keep giving back.

Reporting live at liberty village..i'm dominic miranda..

News 10