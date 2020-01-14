2 Month Road Closure For Construction

And warnings you need to know about in your area.

New at five -- madison county schools said it needs to shut a road down in order to finish a multi-million dollar project at sparkman high school.

The district is adding a new fine arts center and sky bridge..

So students don't need to cross ford chapel road.

The district and sheriffs office plan on closing the road you see on this map for 8 weeks.

Starting this weekend.

Waay 31's sydney martin learned the sky bridge will also save taxpayer money.

That's because an off duty sheriff's deputy will no longer have to help students cross the street.

Saylor cuzzort, student "having to adjust to the weather year round and worrying about rain and walking through puddles, it's definitely not convenient."

Saylor cuzzort is a senior at sparkman high school..and told me she crosses ford chapel road several times a day.

The sky bridge is part of a 17 million dollar project.

The sheriff's office said it will make the area safer.

Brent patterson, madison co.

Sheriff's office , "with this being done it's going to save taxpayers money and the overall safety of our kids is what's number 1 our number 1 priority."

Madison county schools said the students have been crossing the road for 10 years now...and patterson shared the sheriff's office has a crossing guard for students any time school is in session.

Syd, "madison county schools told me ford chapel road near sparkman high school will have to be closed for up to 8 weeks because of critical work that has to be done on the sky bridge project.

However, the district tells me if weather and other factors play in their favor..the road might be able to reopen sooner."

The road closure will force some school traffic and people who live in the area to find a new route.

"for the people that are having to go different ways it will probably be a traffic back up but just leave a little earlier" and the sheriff's office warned no one should be using the school's parking lot to get around the road closure.

"we don't want people in and out of these parking lots cutting corners because we've got kids in these parking lots and we don't want that to happen."

In madison county sm waay 31 news.

Again -- the road closure begins saturday.

The road is expected to re-open march 2nd.

The sky bridge won't be open until sometime