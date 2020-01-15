Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Olympic Dreams Movie

Olympic Dreams Movie

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 02:31s - Published < > Embed
Olympic Dreams Movie

Olympic Dreams Movie

Olympic Dreams Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Set against the splendor of the Winter Olympic Games, an intimate and unexpected love story develops between two lonely hearts, each at their own crossroads in life.

Penelope (Alexi Pappas) is a first time Olympian and introverted cross-country skier, who, after finishing her event early on in the games, finds herself spending time in Athletes Village with the gregarious and outgoing volunteer dentist, Ezra (Nick Kroll).

While both are eager to form connections at the Olympic Games, they are held back by the very thing that has propelled them to this point; what do you do once your lifelong dream has come true, and you’re faced with taking the next step?

As Penelope and Ezra navigate the vulnerable slopes, they push one another to embrace qualities they lost sight of in pursuit of their dreams. Will they be able to help each other take of leap of faith into the unknown?

The first movie ever filmed on location during the Olympics in Athletes Village, Olympic Dreams offers audiences a never-before-seen side of the Games and the people whose entire lives are shaped by them.

Opening in theaters and VOD February 14th Directed by: Jeremy Teicher Starring: Nick Kroll, Alexi Pappas, Gus Kenworthy & Morgan Schild #IFCFilms #OlympicGames
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AlexiPappas

Alexi Pappas RT @KristyKowal: LOVED Olympic Dreams movie filmed INSIDE the Olympic Village with @AlexiPappas @nickkroll. So funny, and raw, and truthful… 3 days ago

STRAWB3RRYMlLK

maddie Actually very excited for that movie Olympic dreams to come out 3 days ago

brokeblackgirl_

The Broke Black Girl RT @ABC7News: Tonight on @JimmyKimmelLive Jimmy has @NickKroll from the movie Olympic Dreams, @iamtikasumpter from the movie Sonic the Hedg… 4 days ago

ABC7News

ABC 7 News - WJLA Tonight on @JimmyKimmelLive Jimmy has @NickKroll from the movie Olympic Dreams, @iamtikasumpter from the movie Soni… https://t.co/9AOLW7G4zO 4 days ago

KristyKowal

Kristy Kowal LOVED Olympic Dreams movie filmed INSIDE the Olympic Village with @AlexiPappas @nickkroll. So funny, and raw, and t… https://t.co/w4z8PflxBf 4 days ago

remi_indaclub

Remi Great fun tonight seeing Olympic Dreams! Thank you @nickkroll @alexipappas and @jeremyteicher! I loved the movie. A… https://t.co/45o8pUvV3k 5 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gold Rush: Field of Dreams [Video]Gold Rush: Field of Dreams

Todd talks about his favorite movie inspirations and how their quest is mostly the fulfillment of his father Jack&amp;#039;s dream.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:37Published

Troop Zero movie - Going for Gold [Video]Troop Zero movie - Going for Gold

Troop Zero movie - Going for Gold - Amazon Studios Learn more about NASA's Golden Record in this Troop Zero featurette. Starring Viola Davis, Allison Janney, Jim Gaffigan, Mckenna Grace and more...

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 04:38Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.