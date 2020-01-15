Bernie Sanders Says "Weather" Was All He And Warren Discussed After Debate

Sen.

Bernie Sanders says that he and Sen.

Elizabeth Warren were discussing "the weather".

This was during a viral moment the night on Tuesday night, reports Business Insider.

At the end of Tuesday night's debate in Iowa, Sanders and Warren could be seen talking.

They then walked off without shaking hands.

Bernie Sanders on Wednesday said he was talking about "the weather" with Sen.

Warren.

Tuesday night's viral exchange came amid a growing rift between the two progressive candidates.