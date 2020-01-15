Global  

The best country in the world to raise a child? It's not America, survey finds

Not the United States.

Qualities like safety, gender equality, green living, family friendly laws, and human rights are low wanked for the states.

The US came in at number 18 for best country to raise a child, barely cracking the top 20.

CNN reports most countries ahead of the US have generous paternal leave and maternal leave.

They also offer free preschool and have good overall public education systems. In the safety category, the US actually ranks 32 out of 73.

Switzerland took the blue ribbon as Best Country for the fourth year in a row.

Canada moved up to number two overall, followed by Japan, Germany, Australia and the UK.
