Virginia Governor to Ban Guns from Capitol Grounds Ahead of Rally: We Don`t Want Another Charlottesville Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam will declare a temporary emergency ban on all weapons, including guns, from Capitol Square Friday through Tuesday ahead of a massive rally planned next week over gun rights.