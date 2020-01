Deer Raised by Utah Family Survives After Being Shot by DWR Officer 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: KSTU - Duration: 01:57s - Published Deer Raised by Utah Family Survives After Being Shot by DWR Officer A family in Garfield County, Utah is outraged after accusing a Division of Wildlife Resource Officer of trespassing onto their property to kill a domesticated deer. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Deer Raised by Utah Family Survives After Being Shot by DWR Officer A aTRESPASS ON PRIVATE PROPERTY aa aTRESPASS ON PRIVATE PROPERTY aa aTWICE? Aa aTWICE? Aa aTHE MOTTO USED SAY NO, JUST aa aRECKLESS. Aa aRECKLESS. Aa aRECKLESS. Aa aRECKLESS. Aa aTHAT'S HOW COLD MONTAGUE FEELS aa aTHAT'S HOW COLD MONTAGUE FEELS aa aTHAT'S HOW COLD MONTAGUE FEELS aa aABOUT THE DWI CONSERVATION aa aABOUT THE DWI CONSERVATION aa aOFFICER WHO FIRED A WEAPON NEAR aa aHIS ANTIMONY HOME VW CARS OUT aa aHIS ANTIMONY HOME VW CARS OUT aa aTHERE TO PROTECT WILDLIFE. Aa aTHERE TO PROTECT WILDLIFE. Aa aTHERE TO PROTECT WILDLIFE. Aa a





You Might Like

Tweets about this Antique Time 🇺🇸 RT @fox13: A family in Garfield County is outraged after accusing a Division of Wildlife Resource Officer of trespassing onto their propert… 6 days ago FOX 13 News Utah A family in Garfield County is outraged after accusing a Division of Wildlife Resource Officer of trespassing onto… https://t.co/TS0kktDfjt 6 days ago Danielle Driggs Deer raised by Utah family survives after being shot by DWR officer https://t.co/sOzAgdThk7 6 days ago FOX 13 News Utah A family in Garfield County is outraged after accusing a Division of Wildlife Resource Officer of trespassing onto… https://t.co/bUtyg0Cvzb 6 days ago FOX 13 News Utah Deer raised by Utah family survives after being shot by DWR officer https://t.co/V1BtYAtOq4 1 week ago