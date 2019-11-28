Global  

Farmers Buying Decades-Old Tractors

Farmers are looking for ways to cut costs
In the ag business, so farmers are increasingly looking for ways to save money.

Tractor-vo-1 tractor-vo-4 some are even turning away from expensive, technology- filled tractors and buying equipment which is 30 to 40 years old.

Modern tractors are equipped with software that can only be serviced by a local dealer.

If there's a problem with a modern tractor, time in the service department can mean time out of the field.

Rusty olson, who farms in garner has several older tractors as part of his rolling stock, but allows there is also a place for the modern equipment in his operation.

Tractor-sot-1 lowerthird2line:rusty olson garner, ia in the heat of the battle in the spring or in the fall, we've got such a narrow window that we depend on our modern equipment that has the technology and the ability to do higher amounts of work in a shorter amount of time.

A new tractor can easily cost over 100- thousand dollars or more, while buying a used model from the 70s or 80s, in good shape, would probably run around 20- thousand dollars.

Tree tz-vo-1 lowerthirdbanner:rochester's trees take a



