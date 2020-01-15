Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Articles Of Impeachment Formally Delivered To Senate

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 03:01s - Published < > Embed
Articles Of Impeachment Formally Delivered To SenateCBS4's Natalie Brand reports from Washington.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump impeachment focus to shift to Senate as House prepares to send articles

The House is set to vote to send articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsFOXNews.comIndependent


House Votes To Send Articles Of Impeachment To The Senate, Approve Impeachment Managers

House Votes To Send Articles Of Impeachment To The Senate, Approve Impeachment Managers
Daily Caller - Published Also reported by •Deutsche WelleNewsySeattle TimesCBS NewsJapan TodayNYTimes.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Special Report: House Votes To Approve Resolution To Name Impeachment Managers & Transmit Articles Of Impeachment To Senate [Video]Special Report: House Votes To Approve Resolution To Name Impeachment Managers & Transmit Articles Of Impeachment To Senate

The Senate will receive the articles of impeachment on Thursday.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 31:39Published

Pelosi Says She's Ready To Send Articles Of Impeachment To The Senate [Video]Pelosi Says She's Ready To Send Articles Of Impeachment To The Senate

The speaker has said she wouldn't send the articles until the Senate showed it would hold a fair trial that included witnesses and documents.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:21Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.