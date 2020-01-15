'Star Wars' Passes $1B at Box Office, Ronan Farrow Teams Up with HBO for Documentary & Beastie Boys Doc Set at Apple TV+ | THR N

'Star Wars' Passes $1B at Box Office, Ronan Farrow Teams Up with HBO for Documentary & Beastie Boys Doc Set at Apple TV+ | THR News



Recent related videos from verified sources 'Beastie Boys Story' Headed to Apple TV+ | THR News The feature doc about the legendary hip-hop group will open exclusively in Imax theaters April 3, before heading to Apple's streaming platform. Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:24Published 3 hours ago Ronan Farrow, HBO Team Up for Documentary Investigating Threats Against Journalists | THR News The project is the first to go into production under a multi-film deal the 'Catch and Kill' author signed with the premium cable outlet in 2018. Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:08Published 6 hours ago