Intense snowstorm covers Michigan highway

Intense snowstorm covers Michigan highway

Intense snowstorm covers Michigan highway

The snowy scene is in Iron Mountain, Michigan on Wednesday (January 15) where roadways were covered.
Intense snowstorm covers Michigan highway

The snowy scene is in Iron Mountain, Michigan on Wednesday (January 15) where roadways were covered.

"Roads quickly became snow covered and hazardous when snowfall reached over an inch per hour for a short time," said the filmer.




