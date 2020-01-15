Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Dog tied up and left to die is looking for forever home

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published < > Embed
Dog tied up and left to die is looking for forever home

Dog tied up and left to die is looking for forever home

One dog was given a second chance after being found tied up to a tree in the woods in Biloxi.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Dog tied up and left to die is looking for forever home

- one dog was given a second- chance after being found tied - up to a tree in the woods in- biloxi... - the dog, now named coco, was- left to die, tied up so tight h- was choking.- just a few days ago, a hunter - discovered the dog out in the - woods and was able to save his- life after hearing the- animals cries for help.

- despite what the dog went - through, he still loves people- and - other animals.- he is potty trained and knows - basics commands such- as sit and shake.

- now coco's foster dad wants to- shine a light on animal - abuse.- - - - - "we are going to keep looking - for justice for - coco the way that this poor - animal was left was - unexecptable, and as far as tha- goes we will keep doing this fo- any animal, we need stricter- animal crultey- laws, " - - - - if you are intrested in - fostering coco... you can - contact - just cause rescue at "just- cause" south m-s rescue dot com- -



Recent related news from verified sources

FilmRise Fetches US Rights to ‘The Dog Doc’ About Innovative Veterinarian (Exclusive)

FilmRise Fetches US Rights to ‘The Dog Doc’ About Innovative Veterinarian (Exclusive)The New York-based TV and film distributor FilmRise has acquired the U.S. rights to Cindy Meehl’s...
The Wrap - Published

Early Addition: Who Gets Custody Of The Dog In Breakups & Divorces?

Early Addition: Who Gets Custody Of The Dog In Breakups & Divorces?Because Bloomberg's Twitter team bombed, check out today's midday links: Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame...
Gothamist - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dog Killed In Two-Alarm Fire In Baltimore County [Video]Dog Killed In Two-Alarm Fire In Baltimore County

A home partially collapsed in a two-alarm fire in Upper Falls Wednesday afternoon.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 01:51Published

Mushing [Video]Mushing

Mushing

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 03:16Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.