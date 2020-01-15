Dog tied up and left to die is looking for forever home

- one dog was given a second- chance after being found tied - up to a tree in the woods in- biloxi... - the dog, now named coco, was- left to die, tied up so tight h- was choking.- just a few days ago, a hunter - discovered the dog out in the - woods and was able to save his- life after hearing the- animals cries for help.

- despite what the dog went - through, he still loves people- and - other animals.- he is potty trained and knows - basics commands such- as sit and shake.

- now coco's foster dad wants to- shine a light on animal - abuse.- - - - - "we are going to keep looking - for justice for - coco the way that this poor - animal was left was - unexecptable, and as far as tha- goes we will keep doing this fo- any animal, we need stricter- animal crultey- laws, " - - - - if you are intrested in - fostering coco... you can - contact - just cause rescue at "just- cause" south m-s rescue dot com- -