Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Former Pope Benedict Seems To Be Trying To Undo Any Damage Done By New Controversy

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:34s - Published < > Embed
Former Pope Benedict Seems To Be Trying To Undo Any Damage Done By New ControversyCBS4's Seth Doane reports from Rome.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Former Pope Benedict cited as co-author on celibacy book, stirring controversy at Vatican

The co-author of a new book on celibacy, out Wednesday in France, is former Pope Benedict. Although...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •ReutersCBC.caCNA


Catholic priest celibacy: Former Pope Benedict defends it in book

Former Pope Benedict's new book supports celibacy for Catholic priests, in contradiction of Pope...
Al Jazeera - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheVeryFamous

Charlie McNally RT @jimfitzpatrick: His Satanic Majesty is alive and well it seems: Former pope #Benedict ‘doing and saying things he opposed in the past’… 1 day ago

jimfitzpatrick

JIM FITZPATRICK His Satanic Majesty is alive and well it seems: Former pope #Benedict ‘doing and saying things he opposed in the pa… https://t.co/NjiXstSG5z 2 days ago

weronikaberlik1

Weronika Berlikowska RT @Pope_news: #PopeFrancis sometimes seems to be worryingly reluctant to exert his legitimate authority when it comes to the former pope a… 3 days ago

martytantum

Martyhawk79 @kevinohigginssj As an American it seems pretty clear to me. Benedict resigned his office and he has no leadership… https://t.co/W5sUQ1Vi85 3 days ago

Pope_news

Pope news #PopeFrancis sometimes seems to be worryingly reluctant to exert his legitimate authority when it comes to the form… https://t.co/aR4uFc1iWQ 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Benedict wants his name struck from celibacy book [Video]Benedict wants his name struck from celibacy book

Former pope Benedict wants his name removed from co-authorship of a book that appears to challenge his successor, Francis, on celibacy issues in Vatican clergy, a saga that has riveted the Roman..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:01Published

Catholic priest celibacy: Former Pope Benedict defends it in book [Video]Catholic priest celibacy: Former Pope Benedict defends it in book

Former Pope Benedict's new book supports celibacy for Catholic priests, in contradiction of Pope Francis' remarks.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:17Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.