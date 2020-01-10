United Way Reading

.

The united way needs your help to get area kids interested in reading.

Joining us now is jody if the united way, i love your name.

>> thank you.

>> tell me how we can encourage our kids in our community to read, how are we doing that?

>> sure.

So there's lots of reading programs offered by different organizations, including the libraries and one person we have is united way ensure reading and we are recruiting volunteers, which is a program that brings in volunteers on a weekly basis to get them excited to read and encourage them to read so we need volunteers willing to share a little bit of their time over the next couple of months to read with kids.

>> okay, that's easy enough.

>> it's very simple.

>> what are the three elementary schools?

>> we need it for hosia, lindbergh and mark twain elementary school and we had the program in several other schools and a summer program to address summer reading loss, so we're looking for volunteers that might be able to share a little bit of time on a weekly basis, and you can read every week for the five weeks or two weeks at a school or just a week here, a week there, because it's based on your availability when you're able to come read.

>> it's almost like the perfect volunteer position, if you do it, you sign up and you do it and if you can't do it for three, four weeks in a red cross that's okay.

You need ready and willing adult.

>> people willing to read with the kids.

It's a lot of fun.

The kids are adorable.

It's really easy.

You show up, the teachers have the books provided and they are broken up in reading levels and it's a small time commitment, easy and a lot of fun, and the kids get so much out of it.

They love to have the volunteers to read with them.

>> you picked three schools probably for a reason, are they considered more low income schools?

>> at this point, we are trying to target title one elementary schools so they are receiving the program in the spring and in the fall, we partnered with four or five other title one elementary schools, and we focus on 2nd graders, because that's such a critical point in reading development.

