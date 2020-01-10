Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

United Way Reading

Video Credit: KQTV - Published < > Embed
United Way Reading

United Way Reading

Jodi Blomker from United Way joins us to talk about how you can volunteer to help young readers.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

United Way Reading

.

>> welcome back.

The united way needs your help to get area kids interested in reading.

Joining us now is jody if the united way, i love your name.

>> thank you.

>> tell me how we can encourage our kids in our community to read, how are we doing that?

>> sure.

So there's lots of reading programs offered by different organizations, including the libraries and one person we have is united way ensure reading and we are recruiting volunteers, which is a program that brings in volunteers on a weekly basis to get them excited to read and encourage them to read so we need volunteers willing to share a little bit of their time over the next couple of months to read with kids.

>> okay, that's easy enough.

>> it's very simple.

>> what are the three elementary schools?

>> we need it for hosia, lindbergh and mark twain elementary school and we had the program in several other schools and a summer program to address summer reading loss, so we're looking for volunteers that might be able to share a little bit of time on a weekly basis, and you can read every week for the five weeks or two weeks at a school or just a week here, a week there, because it's based on your availability when you're able to come read.

>> it's almost like the perfect volunteer position, if you do it, you sign up and you do it and if you can't do it for three, four weeks in a red cross that's okay.

You need ready and willing adult.

>> people willing to read with the kids.

It's a lot of fun.

The kids are adorable.

It's really easy.

You show up, the teachers have the books provided and they are broken up in reading levels and it's a small time commitment, easy and a lot of fun, and the kids get so much out of it.

They love to have the volunteers to read with them.

>> you picked three schools probably for a reason, are they considered more low income schools?

>> at this point, we are trying to target title one elementary schools so they are receiving the program in the spring and in the fall, we partnered with four or five other title one elementary schools, and we focus on 2nd graders, because that's such a critical point in reading development.

>> that



Recent related news from verified sources

United Way finalizes 2019 campaign results

The United Way of Greater Cincinnati came close to hitting its 2019 goal, the agency said earlier...
bizjournals - Published

Aloha United Way hires new VP of fundraising, gifts in effort to reach $10M goal

Aloha United Way recently hired Emmaly Calibraro as its new vice president of fundraising and major...
bizjournals - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

CindySFrey

Cindy f @MargaretChaseS2 @StigersDavid @TomiLahren 🥱 This working girl has to get some sleep so I can stock the shelves for… https://t.co/xtGh1VLUpo 3 minutes ago

dawn_ley

Dawn RT @_whitneywebb: For those curious to know just how dangerous it is to have Pompeo/Pence in such critical roles with respect to Iran, I hi… 11 minutes ago

serendiminy

Su⁷🍭 @KlSSYKOO Oh god I remember thaaaat. I was literally blown away by our fandom's power once again 😂 The aus were tra… https://t.co/oRJCjTkGmY 13 minutes ago

ajlongenecker46

Andrew J Longenecker You might not have known that Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey was trying to become President of the United States… https://t.co/4rlKzSq1Je 21 minutes ago

T12606033

True Patriot 1776 Every United States Senator should spend the weekend reading @SethAbramson book, Proof of Conspiracy. It's the hom… https://t.co/YTv1Z8UMJD 31 minutes ago

RebeccaBednarz

Rebecca Bednarz “The history of the United States fascinates me. Right now, I’m reading it, looking at any episode that suggests a… https://t.co/kYQQeS27sm 35 minutes ago

flipper3flipper

strtnow @dad_darius @realDonaldTrump I'm glad you are staying focused. I enjoy reading you and find myself nodding in agree… https://t.co/o96Y8GmvkN 50 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

United Way looking for ways to destigmatize substance abuse [Video]United Way looking for ways to destigmatize substance abuse

United Way looking for ways to destigmatize substance abuse

Credit: WTHIPublished

Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in Iowa [Video]Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in Iowa

Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in Iowa On Jan. 14, six presidential candidates took to the stage at Drake University to participate in the seventh Democratic debate. The candidates were: Joe..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:31Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.