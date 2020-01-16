D&G Pub and Grub

.

>> welcome back, we're here with christina from [indiscernable] and we are ready.

>> we're gearing up for big game on sunday, so we're making our batch of smoke house chile with a lot of people ask, and we haven't had it on the menu.

It won't be available until tomorrow evening.

>> you said this.

A lot of people that are watching this.

>> which is great.

>> and they see it, and they come in and rush to try it and said i want what you made tonight.

>> this will be available tomorrow, not tonight.

We have other things available tonight, including the monster wings.

>> a great idea to bring something that is available.

>> the monster wings are available and a lot of people love the house chips and salsa, so we had people that called ahead ordering them for house party, so keep that in mind if you need food for your house party, we can fix you up.

>> they're homemade and so good.

>> back to the smoke house chile.

I added the seasoned ground beef with our smoked pulled pork, so that is what makes our a little different and we use the juices from the smoked pork in this patch.

>> and you separate it with the hamburger on one side and the smoked pork.

>> when we build this in the restaurant, we build it in layers and we put the lid on it and literally let it took for 24 hours and we don't touch it.

>> the pot and the plate, let me check it out.

>> so seasoned ground beef and smoked pulled pork on the other side and we'll build the rest of the ingredients with the baked beans recipe, this is the house baked beans we make and add them to the smoke house chile.

This is a combination of the corn we roast and added the pureed hal when joe and onions and put them ainlay year with this batch and diced tomatoes and black beans and, again, as we're building this in the restaurant, we build it in layers and do not touch it.

>> when i was younger, it says you take corner out of the freezer and i never seasoned anything.

>> seasoning is huge.

We put honey in our batch and get all that lovely honey.

>> i never had chile with honey in it?

>> i have not.

>> this is a first.

>> this is definitely a good recipe.

There are a lot of seasonings that go into the chile with kurt and brian and levi mix up the chile seasoning pack, and we put it all in one for you because we can't give away all the super ingredients.

>> even if jody asks all the time.

>> i will stir this but in the restaurant, we don't do any stirring at all until the final process, so this gives you an idea of the colors forming in the batch.

>> .

>> we can't try the chile today.

It's not ready.

We did a main ingredient mixture going on and this is available tomorrow, it's a 24 slow cook recipe, so we'll let it cook down in the restaurant and you can get this tomorrow at 4:00.

>> you have a lot of things going on.

>> we do.

The center state are doing their first show on friday.

>> tail be here on industry, so we're excited to do americana folk night so i'm excited to host them and saturday we have a lot going on all weekend long, so just check out the web site and see what we got going on, all right?

>> all kinds of things.

And again, the chile will be ready tomorrow.

>> they're going to took it for 24 hours.

That's going to be so good.

>> saturday, grindstone creek will be in the house and thousand years wide will do their cd release party so if you want to check out local, live music on saturday, please come check it out.

>> where are you located?