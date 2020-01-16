New Exhibit Features Collection Of Historic Photographs Honoring MLK 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:44s - Published New Exhibit Features Collection Of Historic Photographs Honoring MLK A new exhibit in New York City is honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the civil rights movement. 0

