Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

The Story On Alex Cora

Video Credit: Sports Wire - Duration: 01:00s - Published < > Embed
The Story On Alex Cora

The Story On Alex Cora

Cora has been linked to sign-stealing scandals with the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CrapanzanoRobin

robin crapanzano RT @USATODAY: If MLB's investigation reveals the Red Sox committed acts as serious as the Astros and the team is heavily fined with the los… 2 minutes ago

USATODAY

USA TODAY If MLB's investigation reveals the Red Sox committed acts as serious as the Astros and the team is heavily fined wi… https://t.co/nQbg7KkLiS 3 minutes ago

lalalalaurrrren

Lauren Campbell RT @DerrickWilland: Christian Vazquez shouting out Alex Cora today via his instagram story https://t.co/IJwvvQpMFn 14 minutes ago

acklaw

Neil Ackerman Two managers gone in two days: What losing Alex Cora, AJ Hinch means for baseball https://t.co/z7g1evM7Uk 16 minutes ago

kenpomp

Ken Pomponio RT @BNightengale: Boston #RedSox say ditching with Alex Cora was an 'easy decision' – but they're still on the hook https://t.co/zEFNsqAkgA 17 minutes ago

marcela_elisa

Marcela E. García RT @BostonGlobe: Alex Cora is gone, but Red Sox executives could still be punished. What’s the precedent? https://t.co/aBqU3o2BLe 1 hour ago

BostonGlobe

The Boston Globe Alex Cora is gone, but Red Sox executives could still be punished. What’s the precedent? https://t.co/aBqU3o2BLe 1 hour ago

StCatStandard

The Standard Red Sox, manager Alex Cora ‘part ways’ after revelations of role in Houston Astros cheating scandal https://t.co/WVw06yTj3f 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.