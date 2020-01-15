Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Grace Rett: College rower killed in Vero Beach crash

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:36s - Published < > Embed
Grace Rett: College rower killed in Vero Beach crash

Grace Rett: College rower killed in Vero Beach crash

Michelle Murray, Dean of Students at College of Holy Cross speaks about student killed in crash.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Holy Cross Student Rower Killed in Florida Crash

According to the college, Grace Rett, 20, died when a pickup truck slammed into a van carrying about...
NYTimes.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

JustthefactsAn

JustthefactsAn UPDATE: Holy Cross mourns after star rower Grace Rett killed in Florida crash..College confirms Grace Rett, sophomo… https://t.co/hkKXjVJKTP 3 hours ago

LeahVossVisuals

Leah Voss RT @smbrugal: "The lightning bolt of loss is sudden, tragic and rips through one's heart." A beautiful piece by @TCPalmEKiller following t… 4 hours ago

smbrugal

Sommer Brugal "The lightning bolt of loss is sudden, tragic and rips through one's heart." A beautiful piece by @TCPalmEKiller f… https://t.co/o5PqPVv96d 4 hours ago

360NG2

360NG_Blog Grace Rett: College of the Holy Cross Rower Killed In Crash https://t.co/6pGrepZ2pC https://t.co/wcevoHXYri 5 hours ago

I_am_damson

Tijani damilare Grace Rett: College of the Holy Cross Rower Killed In Crash https://t.co/J2Wry015Fj https://t.co/wD3jRnAMyt 5 hours ago

ErinLaviola

Erin Laviola College of the Holy Cross rower Grace Rett was killed this morning when her team's van collided with a pickup truck… https://t.co/F03PV3SvNG 5 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Holy Cross Rower Killed In Florida Crash [Video]Holy Cross Rower Killed In Florida Crash

WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 03:04Published

Police: 20-year-old woman dead after truck, van carrying college women's rowing team collide in Vero Beach [Video]Police: 20-year-old woman dead after truck, van carrying college women's rowing team collide in Vero Beach

A 20-year-old woman has died following a two-vehicle crash involving a college women's rowing team in Vero Beach, according to police. Officers responded to the scene at the Merril P. Barber Bridge and..

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:55Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.