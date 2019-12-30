Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Charlize Theron And Megyn Kelly

Video Credit: Movie Trailer News - Duration: 00:59s - Published < > Embed
Charlize Theron And Megyn Kelly

Charlize Theron And Megyn Kelly

Charlize portrays the news anchor in the film but chose not to get together with Megyn before she started shooting the project.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Bombshell: Charlize Theron on 'wrapping her head around' Megyn Kelly

Charlize Theron on becoming Megyn Kelly in the Oscar-nominated Bombshell.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •AceShowbizIndependent


Megyn Kelly Recalls "Demeaning" Roger Ailes Encounter After Watching Bombshell

Megyn Kelly is reflecting on her experience at Fox News after sitting down to watch Bombshell. The...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Charlize Theron didn't meet Megyn Kelly before Bombshell role [Video]Charlize Theron didn't meet Megyn Kelly before Bombshell role

Charlize Theron chose not to meet Megyn Kelly before portraying the news anchor in 'Bombshell'.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:58Published

Charlize Theron Conflicted: Playing Megyn Kelly In 'Bombshell' [Video]Charlize Theron Conflicted: Playing Megyn Kelly In 'Bombshell'

Charlize Theron portrays former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly in "Bombshell." In an interview with NPR's Terry Gross, Theron shared that she was initially conflicted to play Kelly in the movie. "We have..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:36Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.