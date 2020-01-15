Solskjaer admits substitution ‘backfired’ after Rashford injured in Wolves win

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted his decision to bring on Marcus Rashford “backfired” after the Manchester United forward sustained a back injury in the 1-0 FA Cup third round replay win over Wolves.

With United lacking a cutting edge against their visitors, Rashford was introduced in the 64th minute and moments later, some confusion in the Wolves backline led to Juan Mata bursting clear and chipping over John Ruddy.

However, having been on the field for barely a quarter of an hour, a visibly hurt Rashford headed straight for the tunnel, clutching his back for a few minutes after a challenge from behind from Matt Doherty.