"We don't start these movies to win awards": Jamie Foxx on 'Just Mercy'

"We don't start these movies to win awards": Jamie Foxx on 'Just Mercy'

"We don't start these movies to win awards": Jamie Foxx on 'Just Mercy'

Jamie Foxx and Michael B.

Jordan answer questions on the Oscars diversity debate at London screening of &apos;Just Mercy&apos;
"We don't start these movies to win awards": Jamie Foxx on 'Just Mercy'

Jamie Foxx and Michael B. Jordan answer questions on the Oscars diversity debate at London screening of 'Just Mercy'

Jamie Foxx and Michael B. Jordan answer questions on the Oscars diversity debate at London screening of 'Just Mercy'

Duration: 01:24

'Just Mercy' cast talks racial inequality in America's justice, legal system

'Just Mercy' is now out in theaters.

Duration: 03:28

