Report: Homicides, Shootings, Violent Crime Down In Los Angeles 35 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 01:11s - Published Report: Homicides, Shootings, Violent Crime Down In Los Angeles The city of Los Angeles got a little bit safer in 2019 according to the Los Angeles Police Department's annual report. 0

