Trump Administration Expected To Fight Ruling On Refugee Resettlement 3 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:55s - Published Trump Administration Expected To Fight Ruling On Refugee Resettlement On Wednesday, a federal judge in Maryland blocked an executive order that allows state and local governments to decide whether to accept refugees.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Judge agrees to block Trump order on refugee resettlement GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A federal judge agreed Wednesday to block the Trump administration from...

Seattle Times - Published 9 hours ago



Judge to hear bid to stop Trump’s refugee resettlement limit GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — Three national resettlement agencies are asking a federal judge in Maryland...

Seattle Times - Published 1 week ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this