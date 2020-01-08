Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Trump Administration Expected To Fight Ruling On Refugee Resettlement

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:55s - Published < > Embed
Trump Administration Expected To Fight Ruling On Refugee Resettlement

Trump Administration Expected To Fight Ruling On Refugee Resettlement

On Wednesday, a federal judge in Maryland blocked an executive order that allows state and local governments to decide whether to accept refugees.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Judge agrees to block Trump order on refugee resettlement

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A federal judge agreed Wednesday to block the Trump administration from...
Seattle Times - Published

Judge to hear bid to stop Trump’s refugee resettlement limit

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — Three national resettlement agencies are asking a federal judge in Maryland...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Federal Judge In Md. Agrees To Block Trump Order On Refugee Resettlement [Video]Federal Judge In Md. Agrees To Block Trump Order On Refugee Resettlement

A federal judge agreed Wednesday to block the Trump administration from enforcing an executive order allowing state and local government officials to reject refugees from resettling in their..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:33Published

Texas First State To Refuse Refugees Under Trump [Video]Texas First State To Refuse Refugees Under Trump

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Governor Greg Abbott of Texas on Friday became the first governor in the country to refuse to accept refugees after President Donald Trump signed an executive order empowering..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.