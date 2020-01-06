Hope Hines: This team can win the Super Bowl now < > Embed Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 02:21s - Published Hope Hines: This team can win the Super Bowl Some people have called this playoff run improbable, others doubt the Titans can continue winning, but real Titans fans and those who have followed the team since day one know what they're capable of. 0

