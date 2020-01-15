Sir Patrick Stewart talks Picard and Brexit

Sir Patrick Stewart has described Brexit as “the grimmest thing” to have happened to him in his political life.

The actor, 79, best known for his roles in Star Trek and the X-Men films, was a Remain campaigner and supporter of the People’s Vote campaign.

Speaking at the premiere of Star Trek: Picard in London, he said: “It makes me very, very sad.

I think what is happening with the European Union is actually the saddest, grimmest thing that has happened to me since I have been involved in politics.”