Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Man challenges ex-wife to 'trial by combat' to settle legal dispute

Video Credit: TomoNews US - Duration: 01:59s - Published < > Embed
Man challenges ex-wife to 'trial by combat' to settle legal dispute

Man challenges ex-wife to 'trial by combat' to settle legal dispute

SHELBY, IOWA — A man has filed a plea to challenge his ex-wife to 'trial by combat' after claiming that along with her attorney, have both "destroyed him legally." 40-year-old David Ostrom, from Kansas, appealed to a judge in Iowa that he should be granted the right to 'trial by combat' to end his ongoing dispute with his ex-wife, Bridgette Ostrom and her attorney, Mr. Hudson.

He claimed that trial by combat has "never been explicitly banned or restricted as a right in these United States." He then went on to ask the judge for 12 weeks, so he could either "source" or "forge" Japanese samurai swords.

Ostrom said his ex-wife could nominate her attorney as "her champion," however, faced with the prospect of death, her attorney argued the possibility of loss of life outweighed the ramifications of property tax and custody issues.

Mr. Hudson also asked the court to suspend Ostrom's visitation rights and order him to undergo a court-ordered psychological evaluation.

The judge, Craig Dreismeier said that he won't be issuing a decision anytime soon and that no further action would be taken at this time.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Man Requests ‘Trial By Combat’ To Settle Legal Dispute With Ex-Wife

A Kansas man embroiled in a contentious legal battle with his ex-wife has asked an Iowa court to let...
cbs4.com - Published Also reported by •Independent



You Might Like


Tweets about this

BelchSpeak

CISO - Black Spire Outpost RT @TomoNewsUS: Man challenges #ex-wife to #trial #by #combat https://t.co/uQIXILDuq7 7 minutes ago

TomoNewsUS

TomoNews US Man challenges #ex-wife to #trial #by #combat https://t.co/uQIXILDuq7 34 minutes ago

JeremyConn1057

Jeremy Conn RT @ScottGShow1057: Today's "World of Stupid" w/ @JeremyConn1057 features: Bull viagra https://t.co/wKHuVc3pEC Trial by combat https://t… 6 hours ago

DanHammer13

Daniel RT @barstoolchicago: Kansas Man Loses Custody Battle Against His Ex-Wife, Does The Only Logical Thing And Challenges Her To Trial By Combat… 7 hours ago

ScottGShow1057

Scott Garceau Show Today's "World of Stupid" w/ @JeremyConn1057 features: Bull viagra https://t.co/wKHuVc3pEC Trial by combat… https://t.co/M7u05dRZF9 7 hours ago

barstoolchicago

Barstool Chicago Kansas Man Loses Custody Battle Against His Ex-Wife, Does The Only Logical Thing And Challenges Her To Trial By Com… https://t.co/snzbHu8Llf 9 hours ago

BarstoolChief

Chief Kansas Man Loses Custody Battle Against His Ex-Wife, Does The Only Logical Thing And Challenges Her To Trial By Com… https://t.co/nPUAgi2NpQ 9 hours ago

BenUticone

Ben Uticone ... and then, sometimes, you read a story about a guy who challenges his ex and her divorce lawyer to a trial by co… https://t.co/DsUB5kKd22 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Man Requests 'Trial By Combat' To Settle Legal Dispute With Ex-Wife [Video]Man Requests 'Trial By Combat' To Settle Legal Dispute With Ex-Wife

A Kansas man embroiled in a contentious legal battle with his ex-wife has asked an Iowa court to let him engage in a sword fight with his ex-wife and her attorney in a “trial by combat.” Katie..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:59Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.