Man challenges ex-wife to 'trial by combat' to settle legal dispute

SHELBY, IOWA — A man has filed a plea to challenge his ex-wife to 'trial by combat' after claiming that along with her attorney, have both "destroyed him legally." 40-year-old David Ostrom, from Kansas, appealed to a judge in Iowa that he should be granted the right to 'trial by combat' to end his ongoing dispute with his ex-wife, Bridgette Ostrom and her attorney, Mr. Hudson.

He claimed that trial by combat has "never been explicitly banned or restricted as a right in these United States." He then went on to ask the judge for 12 weeks, so he could either "source" or "forge" Japanese samurai swords.

Ostrom said his ex-wife could nominate her attorney as "her champion," however, faced with the prospect of death, her attorney argued the possibility of loss of life outweighed the ramifications of property tax and custody issues.

Mr. Hudson also asked the court to suspend Ostrom's visitation rights and order him to undergo a court-ordered psychological evaluation.

The judge, Craig Dreismeier said that he won't be issuing a decision anytime soon and that no further action would be taken at this time.