23ABC News at 6 p.m. | Top Stories for January 15, 2020

BUT THE
B STRAIN IS ONLY TRANSFERRED
BETWEEN HUMANS"
I SPOKE WITH A LOCAL INFECTIOUS
DISEASE NURSE, WHO SHOWED US
THE IMPACT OF NOT WASHING YOUR
HANDS PROPERLY
"IT MEANS YOUR MISSING THE
CUTICLE BED, AND IF YOU FLIP
OVER,
YOU ALSO SEE THAT UNDERNEATH THE
NAIL ITSELF IT'S
ALSO GLOWING SO THAT MEANS YOU
ALSO MISSED THOSE AREAS AS
WELL"
"AND WHEN YOU THINK ABOUT
BACTERIAS AND VIRUSES, IF IT'S
ON A SURFACE THEY CONTINUE TO
MULTIPLY -- IF THAT'S BACTERIA
HAS BEEN THERE A LONG TIME
YOU'RE GETTING A HIGH
CONCENTRATION"
ACCORDING TO PUBLIC HEALTH,
BACTERIA CAN LIVE ON A
SURFACE FOR UP TO 24 HOURS
"IT'S HIGHLY CONTAGIOUS"
AND IF YOUR CHILD IS SHOWING FLU
SYMPTOMS, SUCH AS A SORE
THROAT -- COUGH -- FEVER -- OR
FATIGUE
A LOCAL PHARMACISTS RECOMMENDS
TO HAVE YOUR CHILD
SEEN AT THEIR PEDIATRICIANS
OFFICE OR URGENT CARE
"TO PREVENT THE FLU IS TO GET
THE FLU SHOT, SO IT STILL ISN'T
TOO LATE TO GET THE FLU SHOT --
YOU CAN GO SEE YOUR DOCTOR'S
OFFICE
-- MANY PHARMACIES ALSO OFFER
THE FLU SHOT, AND THAT IS REALLY
THE BEST WAY"
LESLIE CHANCE TOOK THE STAND
AGAIN TODAY BUT THE DEFENSE ALSO
CALLED KERN COUNTY
SHERIFF'S OFFICE DETECTIVE
KAVIN BREWER -- THE LEAD
DETECTIVE ON THE CASE.
23ABC'S ALEX BELL HAS MORE FROM
THE DETECTIVE'S
TESTIMONY FROM TODAY.
AFTER LESLIE CHANCE WAS EXCUSED
FROM THE WITNESS
STAND, THE DEFENSE CALLED,
DETECTIVE KAVIN BREWER, THE
LEAD DETECTIVE ON THE CASE.
TODAY THE DEFENSE
QUESTIONED THE DETECTIVE ABOUT
HIS RECORD OF REPORTS WHEN
INTERVIEWING POTENTIAL
WITNESSES.
WE WANT TO REMIND OUR VIEWERS
THAT THE FOOTAGE YOU
SEE THROUGHOUT OUR COVERAGE IS
FILE FOOTAGE. CAMERAS ARE
NOT ALLOWED IN THE COURTROOM
UNTIL CLOSING ARGUMENTS.

CAMERAS ARENOT ALLOWED IN THE COURTROOMUNTIL CLOSING ARGUMENTS.WHEN THE DEFENSE BEGANQUESTIONING DETECTIVEBREWER THEY ASKED HIM TO LOCATEA REPORT WITH A HOMEADDRESS LOCATED ON TIGERFLOWERDRIVE, THIS WASTHE HOME THAT WAS RIGHT ACROSSTHE STREET FROMWHERE TODD'S MUSTANG WAS FOUND.DETECTIVEBREWER TESTIFIED THAT HE COULDNOT FIND A REPORT.THE DEFENSE SHOWED DETECTIVEBREWER AND THEJURY A PHOTO OF A DEPUTYSTANDING OUTSIDE THEHOME ACROSS THE STREET WHERETODD'S MUSTANG WASFOUND, ON TIGERFLOWER DR. INTHE PHOTO THE DEPUTY CANBE SEEN TALKING TO MULTIPLEPEOPLE AND APPEARING TOTAKE NOTES.THE DEFENSE NOTED THERE IS NORECORD OF SHERIFFSDETECTIVES INTERVIEWING THEPEOPLE WHO LIVED AT THEHOME ON TIGERFLOWER DRIVE.DETECTIVE BREWERTESTIFIED THAT NOT EVERYINTERVIEW IS DOCUMENTED IFNOTHING IMPORTANT WAS MENTIONED,OR IF THE PERSONDIDN'T SEE ANYTHING.TODAY THE DEFENSE RESTED ANDTOMORROW THE PROSECUTION WILLPRESENT REBUTTAL EVIDENCE.

THEJUDGE SAID THE EVIDENTIARYPORTION OF THE TRIAL WILL FINISHTOMORROW AND COURT WILL RESUMETOMORROW AT 9:30AM.

COURT WILLNOT BE IN SESSION ON FRIDAY...IN STUDIO I'M ALEX BELL FOR23ABC NEWS CONNECTING YOU.NEW DETAILS TONIGHT -- THE KERNCOUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICEHAS IDENTIFIED THE MAN SHOT ANDKILLED IN MCFARLAND LASTFRIDAY...THIS IS VIEWER VIDEO SENT INTOTHE 23ABC NEWSROOM.ACCORDING TO THE K-C-S-O, 36-YEAR-OLD WILLIAM JOSEPH LARA WASTHE PERSON KILLED BY GUNFIRE.POLICE RECEIVED A CALL FOR SHOTS"HEARD" JUST BEFORE 7 P.M.

ONFRIDAY, JANUARY 10TH.POLICE RESPONDED TO A HOME ON5TH STREET NEARWEST KERN AVENUE IN MCFARLAND --WEST OF HIGHWAY99 -- WHERE THEY FOUND LARASUFFERING FROM MULTIPLEGUNSHOT WOUNDS.HE WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THESCENE.POLICE SAY THERE IS NO SUSPECTINFORMATION ATTHIS TIME, BUT A DARK-COLOREDVEHICLE WAS SEEN LEAVING THESCENE.ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ON THISINCIDENT -- CALL MCFARLANDP-D AT 792-21-21 OR IF YOU WISHTO REMAIN ANONYMOUS CALLTHEIR TIP LINE AT 428-12-65.THE KERN COUNTY CORONER HASRELEASED NEW INFORMATIONREGARDING A DEADLY SHOOTING INWASCO EARLIER THISMONTH -- THE CORONER SAYING27-YEAR-OLD RICARDOVILLEGAS DIED AFTER HE WAS SHOTMULTIPLE TIMES, AMONGOTHER FACTORS...THE CORONER STATED THAT MULTIPLEGUNSHOTWOUNDS WERE FACTORS IN VILLEGAS'S DEATH, AS WELLAS HEART DISEASE, OBESITY ANDFATTY LIVER.ON FRIDAY, JANUARY 3RD, DEPUTIESRESPONDED TOREPORTS OF A SHOOTING AT 12THAND BROADWAY STREETS INWASCO AT AROUND 5 P.M.WHEN THEY ARRIVED THEY FOUNDVILLEGAS.

HE WAS TAKEN TOKERN MEDICAL WHERE HE LATER DIEDON MONDAY, JANUARY 6TH.SO FAR -- NO ARRESTS HAVE BEENMADE.ANYONE -- WITH INFORMATION ONTHE CRIME -- IS ASKED TO CALLK-C-S-O AT 8-6-1 -- 31 --10.KERN COUNTY IS EXPERIENCING VERYCALM AND QUIETCONDITIONS AHEAD OF A WINTERSTORM THAT IS MOVINGTOWARD THE REGION.BAKERSFIELD WAS ABOVE AVERAGEAND HAS PASSING CLOUDS.

THESECLOUDS WILL BE INCREASINGOVERNIGHT.

THIS STORM WILL BRINGSTRONG WINDS IN THE WEST SIDEHILLS, THE TEHACHAPI AREA ANDTHE KERN COUNTY DESERT.

THERE ISA WIND ADIVISORY IN THOSE AREASTHURSDAY UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING.RAIN WILL MOVE INTO THE VALLEYTHURSDAY AFTERNOON, ANDSNOW CHANCES BEGIN AS SOON ASTHE SUN SETS.

THE VALLEY WILLRECIEVE AROUND 0.10" OF RAIN ANDTHE FOOTHILLS COULD SEE 0.25"TO 0.50".

ELEVATIONS ABOVE7,000' WILL SEE 6-12" OFSNOW.

ABOVE 5,000' WILL SEE 2-4", AND 4,000' WILL SEE ADUSTING TO1" OF SNOW.

THERE IS A WINTERSTORM WARNING IN THELAKE ISABELLA AREA AND A WINTERWEATHER ADVISORY IN THEFORT TEJON AREA.THIS STORM CLEARS BY FRIDAYMORNING BRINGING THECHANCE FOR ICY ROADS IN THEMOUNTAINS.

TEMPERATURES WILL BEWARMING THIS WEEKEND WITH THECHANCE FOR FOG IN THEVALLEY EACH MORNING.OUR NEXT CHANCE FOR RAIN ANDSNOW WILL BE TUESDAY ANDWEDNESDAY OF NEXT WEEK.THE PANAMA-BUENA VISTA SCHOOLDISTRICT TEACHERS WILLNOT BE ABLE TO GET REPORT CARDSOUT ON TIME BECAUSE OFA RECENT RANSOMWARE ATTACK.ON JANUARY 10TH, THE DISTRICTWAS HIT WITH A CYBER RANSOMWAREATTACK THAT CAUSED A TECHNOLOGYAND PHONE OUTAGE ATMULTIPLE SCHOOLS.

THIS DISTRICTSENT A MESSAGE OUT TOPARENTS AND STAFF THAT BECAUSEOF THE ATTACK TEACHERARE UNABLE TO ACCESS GRADINGINFORMATION.

THE SAID PARENTSSHOULD NOT EXPECT GRADE SOONERTHAN THE END OF THE MONTH.THE DISTRICT SAID THEY AREWORKING CLOSELY WITHTHE FEDERAL BUREAU OFINVESTIGATION AND DEPARTMENTOF HOMELAND SECURITY TOINVESTIGATE THIS ATTACK.A LOCAL ORGANIZATION ISPROVIDING FREE RESOURCES TOTHE ASIAN-INDIAN COMMUNITIES ANDHELPING THEM NAVIGATETHROUGH KERN COUNTY.

23ABCSLEZLA GOODEN JOINS US INSTUDIO WITH MORE.

LEZLA?GOOD EVENING I HAD THEOPPORTUNITY TO LEARN ABOUT THEGLOBAL AIM FRIENDSHIP RESOURCECENTER, WHICHOFFERS EVERYTHING FROM ENGLISHCLASSES, JOBPLACEMENT, AND COUNSELINGSERVICES.

TODAY I WAS ABLE TOSITDOWN WITH THE FOUNDER OF THECENTER AND A VOLUNTEER WHOSHARES THE IMPORTANCE OF THEIRORGANIZATION.THE GLOBAL AIM RESOURCE CENTERHAS BEEN LOCATED HERE INBAKERSFIELD FOR THE PAST 7 YEARSAND SINCE THEN THEY'VEEDUCATED OVER 200....WHO HAVEBEEN BENEFITED FROM ENGLISHLANGUAGE CLASSES, CITIZENSHIPCLASSES, LOCATEHOUSING AND MORE.I AM SO PRIVILEGED AND BLESSEDTO BEHERE AND I LIKE HELPING ANYBODY.TO ME THESE GIRLS, YES I HELPTHEM BUT THEYHELP ME AND I FEEL BLESSED TO BEHERE AND GIVEN THIS OPPORTUNITY.BALBINDER GILL HAS BEENVOLUNTEERING AS AN ENGLISHTEACHER HERE AT THE RESOURCEFRIEDNSHIP CENTER FOR FOURYEARS AND WAS INSPIRED BY THEMISSION OF THE CENTER, WHICH ISPROVIDING FRIENDSHIP ANDWELCOMING ALL.THIS IS NOT ONLY FOR THE SIKHCOMMUNITYWE WOULD LOVE FOR YOU TO COME TOOUR COMMUNITY IN BAKERSFIELD TOWEARE GOING TO DO FULL TOURS THISYEAR INTO HE SIKH COMMUNITY.

YOUCANMEET SIKH FAMILIES AND GO TO THESIKH TEMPLE AND GET A TOUR.ACCORDING TO SIMON GOUNDER, THEEXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THEGLOBAL AIM FRIENDSHIP RESOURCECENTER SAYSTHAT THE NUMBER ONE CONCERN FORTHE SIKH COMMUNITY ISLEARNING ENGLISH.AND THAT IS WHY THE CENTEROFFERS UNLIMITEDCLASSES FOR $25-WHICH IS OPENEDFROM MONDAY TOTHURSDAY FROM 8AM TO 1P TO OFFERTWO-HOUR CLASSES.WE ALSO HAVE A COMPUTER LABWHERE WE ALSO TEACH THEM BASICCOMPUTER AND HELP PEOPLE WITHPUTTING RESUMES AND APPLY FORJOBS.

WE HAVE HELPED PEOPLE GETDRIVERS LICENSES,FOUND PHARMACIES , DOCTORS ANDALL RESOURCES YOU CAN THINK OF.GOUNDER AND HIS TEAM SAY THATTHEY RE ALL A TIGHT-NITCOMMUNITY AND FELT THE NEED TOBRING A CENTER HERE TO OFFERSAFE SUPPORT FOR THE SIKH ANDASIAN INDIAN COMMUNITIES.THIS IS VERY IMPORTANT FOR THEINDIAN COMMUNITY, I AM AN INDIANWEDON'T TALK ABOUT OUR ISSUEBECAUSE WE FEEL THAT WE DON'TWANT ANYONETO KNOW- YOU NEED TO KNOW WHENYOU WALK INTO OUR CENTER, WEWILL NOTLEAK IT OUT TO ANYBODY BUTDIRECT YOU TO THE RIGHT PLACE.THE FRIENDSHIP RESOURCE CENTERSAYS IN 2020 THEY AREARE LOOKING TO CREATE MORECOACHES FOR FAMILIES ANDYOUNGER PEOPLE..

ALSO, THEY AREHOPING TO EXPAND THECENTER TO HELP STUDENTS WITHHOMEWORK .FOR MOREINFORMATION ON THE CENTER BESURE TO HEAD TO TURN TO 23 DOTCOM.

FOR NOW IN STUDIO LEZLAGOODEN 23ABC NEWSCONNECTING YOU.AND --UNITED SIKHS ANNOUNCED THAT THEUNITED STATES 20-20 CENSUS WILLCOUNT SIKH AMERICANS AS ASEPARATE ETHNICGROUP.

