What's next for Jeopardy James?

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 03:12s
What's next for Jeopardy James?What's next for Jeopardy James? KTNV's Darcy Spears has the story.
Tweets about this

Delight1Lemons

LemonsMusic RT @darby_robinson: @Jeopardy @James_Holzhauer @KenJennings I would be very okay with a rematch next year. And every year. What a fun sho… 6 hours ago

EC4U2C_Studioz

Ethan C RT @SamGemini3: Wow. Since the start of the new decade, we have seen the New England Patriots lose at Foxborough in the first round and Jam… 9 hours ago

darby_robinson

Darby Robinson @Jeopardy @James_Holzhauer @KenJennings I would be very okay with a rematch next year. And every year. What a fun… https://t.co/VVgaoGTFU8 22 hours ago

wordsbyritchie

Michaela Ritchie You know what? It’s fine. I’m fine. I’ll be better when they announce @James_Holzhauer as the next #JeopardyGHOST t… https://t.co/ODZ7dPQOj7 22 hours ago

Plunk215

Sixers 25-16🧢😤 I think when Alex Trebek decides to retire (hopefully never) - @KenJennings makes the perfect next man up. What say… https://t.co/P2fSYp1Eok 1 day ago

SamGemini3

Sam Gemini Wow. Since the start of the new decade, we have seen the New England Patriots lose at Foxborough in the first round… https://t.co/ujcn3FS4h5 1 day ago

nl_4wil

NLW Congratulations Ken but James will always be my favorite. Can’t wait to see what he does next. #jeopardyjames #jeopardy 1 day ago

Gtowncoachd

Coach Daniels I would like to thank @Jeopardy for what was probably the most pleasurable viewing experience I've had in a long ti… https://t.co/nPUESY6Pul 1 day ago


Recent related videos

Jeopardy James Holzhauer and wife Melissa [Video]Jeopardy James Holzhauer and wife Melissa

Jeopardy James Holzhauer and wife Melissa

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 04:55Published

Ken Jennings Wins 'Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time' [Video]Ken Jennings Wins 'Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time'

Ken Jennings Wins 'Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time' The 45-year-old took home $1 million after claiming victory in the fourth match of the series. He defeated James Holzhauer, the show's..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:55Published

