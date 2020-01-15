What's next for Jeopardy James?



Tweets about this LemonsMusic RT @darby_robinson: @Jeopardy @James_Holzhauer @KenJennings I would be very okay with a rematch next year. And every year. What a fun sho… 6 hours ago Ethan C RT @SamGemini3: Wow. Since the start of the new decade, we have seen the New England Patriots lose at Foxborough in the first round and Jam… 9 hours ago Darby Robinson @Jeopardy @James_Holzhauer @KenJennings I would be very okay with a rematch next year. And every year. What a fun… https://t.co/VVgaoGTFU8 22 hours ago Michaela Ritchie You know what? It’s fine. I’m fine. I’ll be better when they announce @James_Holzhauer as the next #JeopardyGHOST t… https://t.co/ODZ7dPQOj7 22 hours ago Sixers 25-16🧢😤 I think when Alex Trebek decides to retire (hopefully never) - @KenJennings makes the perfect next man up. What say… https://t.co/P2fSYp1Eok 1 day ago Sam Gemini Wow. Since the start of the new decade, we have seen the New England Patriots lose at Foxborough in the first round… https://t.co/ujcn3FS4h5 1 day ago NLW Congratulations Ken but James will always be my favorite. Can’t wait to see what he does next. #jeopardyjames #jeopardy 1 day ago Coach Daniels I would like to thank @Jeopardy for what was probably the most pleasurable viewing experience I've had in a long ti… https://t.co/nPUESY6Pul 1 day ago