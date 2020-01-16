Global  

WCBI Athlete of the Week: Columbus' Aniya Saddler

Columbus' Aniya Saddler coming off a big week with a 30-10 performance.
WCBI Athlete of the Week: Columbus' Aniya Saddler

After losing 6 seniors off last year's team....many people weren't expecting the columbus lady falcons to be a force this season.

But the falcons continue their dominance in region 5a led by our athlete of the week...senior guard aniya saddler... saddler is the switchblade for the falcons as she leads the team in scoring and steals this season but can also distribute the rock.... in their matchup versus grenada, saddler had a whopping 31 points 10 rebounds 7 steals and 5 assists!!!

She says she sets out to not only get buckets but to also be a lockdown defender.... "coach always tells us to get in good defensive position so you won't get any fouls.

That's why i was just focused on being in the right position able to get them steals.

I was expecting to do good but not to be this good, but you know, i'm happy that i am player of the week."

Saddler continues to be a nightmare for opponents on both sides of the ball as she had 23 points and 8 steals last night versus center hill...




