statewide fairness ordinance

C1 3 municipality to pass a "l-g-b-t-q" fairness ordinance...protect ing people from discrimination based on their gender identity and sexuality.

We've seen an uptick recently in the number of cities passing these ordinances...but...as abc 36's christy bollinger reports...that isn't reflected at the state level.

Christy:"the fairness campaign says after working to pass a statewide fairness law over the last two decades it's doubtful something will be done this session."

Fairness campaign:"what is it that will push the legislature to take the issue up and extend these protections statewide?

I don't know what it is but i know that we're moving towards it."

A statewide fairness bill was first introduced in 2000...there's been a bill every year since...including this year.

It's never made it out of committee...even though...18 cities and counties have passed their own version.

"70+ percent of kentuckians live somewhere where they can still be fired from a job, denied a place to live, or kicked out of a restaurant or be denied any public service just for someone thinking they're gay or transgender."

Last year..

The bill had a record number of co-sponsors..

Even bipartisan.

This year's sponsors hope for the same.

"this is necessary it's past time that the whole commonwealth of kentucky became a state of fairness."

"cause yall means all folks."

But the fairness campaign isn't optimistic a bill will pass this year..it thinks more local governments passing ordinances...will help make it happen in the future.

So what's the opposition?

'we have argued that they are basically anti-religious freedom bills."

The family foundation of kentucky believes there's actually very little discrimination against gays.

Instead, fairness bills just end up hurting religious freedom.

"they end up targeting religious run organizations that have some sort of belief that's part of what they do as christian businesses."

The foundation says this is a state where people value their beliefs..

So it doesn't see a fairness bill passing.

Others say it's not needed...gay people are already protected by other laws...just like everyone else.

'we're still early on in the session so we'll just have to see how these bills progress in the next few weeks to come but we'll be sure to keep you updated.

For now at the state capitol, christy bollinger, abc 36 news."