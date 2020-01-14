Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

PolitiFact Wisconsin: President Trump's memorable lines at Milwaukee rally fact-checked

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 01:28s - Published < > Embed
PolitiFact Wisconsin: President Trump's memorable lines at Milwaukee rally fact-checked

PolitiFact Wisconsin: President Trump's memorable lines at Milwaukee rally fact-checked

It was a 90-minute speech for President Trump at his rally in Milwaukee Tuesday night.

PolitiFact Wisconsin spent some time fact-checking some of the things he said.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump’s Milwaukee rally kicks off election year in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE (AP) — President Donald Trump heads to battleground Wisconsin on Tuesday to rally...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Charles Benson talks one-on-one with Jared Kushner [Video]Charles Benson talks one-on-one with Jared Kushner

Before President Trump's rally, the president's son-in-law and Senior Presidential Advisor Jared Kushner was in Milwaukee's Central City for a roundtable discussion on criminal justice reform.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 04:15Published

Texas Sens. John Cornyn, Ted Cruz Call On President Trump To Send Disaster Aid To Dallas Area After October Tornadoes [Video]Texas Sens. John Cornyn, Ted Cruz Call On President Trump To Send Disaster Aid To Dallas Area After October Tornadoes

They sent a letter to President Trump requesting that the Federal Emergency Management Agency expedite its review of the damage and that the Trump Administration support Governor Abbott’s request for..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:27Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.