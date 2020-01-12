Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Chicago Med S05E12 Leave the Choice to Solomon

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 00:31s - Published < > Embed
Chicago Med S05E12 Leave the Choice to Solomon

Chicago Med S05E12 Leave the Choice to Solomon

Chicago Med 5x12 "Leave the Choice to Solomon" Season 5 Episode 12 Promo Trailer - The team deals with the aftermath of a school bus crash.

Dr. Charles worries Dr. Halstead is putting his medical license in jeopardy.

Maggie helps a friend in need.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Anti-Abortion Demonstrators Hold March For Life [Video]Anti-Abortion Demonstrators Hold March For Life

Pro-choice advocates also held a counter-protest.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.