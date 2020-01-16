Global  

Nancy Drew S01E11 The Phantom of Bonny Scot

Nancy Drew 1x11 "The Phantom of Bonny Scot" Season 1 Episode 11 Promo Trailer HD - NANCY IS ON A MISSION TO CLEAR HER DAD’S NAME – When Nancy’s (Kennedy McMann) quest to clear Carson’s (Scott Wolf) name clashes with Owen’s (guest star Miles G.

Villanueva, “The Resident”) pursuit of justice for the victims of the Bonny Scot, she’ll have to decide just how far she’s willing to go to get her dad out of jail.

Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon, Riley Smith and Alvina August also star.

Sydney Freeland directed the episode written by Katherine DiSavino & Lisa Bao (#111).

Original airdate 1/22/2020.
jackson_SOA

Josep I've just watched Nancy Drew (2019) S01E11 The Phantom of Bonny Scot #nancydrew #tvtime https://t.co/chfJrs6m3e https://t.co/YyWnCQzeCn 5 days ago

ThAtweLL_

Emily Prentiss Nancy Drew (2019) The Phantom of Bonny Scot - S01E11 #nancydrew #tvtime https://t.co/QlqRYnD0Hr https://t.co/TUlIFiTg4k 6 days ago

