The Gentlemen Movie - Behind the scenes

The Gentlemen Movie - Behind the scenes Plot synopsis: From writer/director Guy Ritchie comes The Gentlemen, a star-studded sophisticated action comedy.

The Gentlemen follows American expat Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey) who built a highly profitable marijuana empire in London.

When word gets out that he’s looking to cash out of the business forever it triggers plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail in an attempt to steal his domain out from under him (featuring an all-star ensemble cast including Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan, Colin Farrell, and Hugh Grant).

Director Guy Ritchie Writers Guy Ritchie Actors Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan, Colin Farrell, Hugh Grant Genre Action and Adventure, Comedy Run Time 1 hour 53 minutes