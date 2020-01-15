Steve Gleason awarded Congressional Gold Medal

- "the former saint morten anderson is - here for most field goals.

Look- out!

Right through!

A kick- blocked!

By steve - gleason!

It is scooped and- scored by curtis deloatch!- touchdown new orleans!"

Crowd noise - - - - - ask a saints fan... ask any - saints fan where they were when- steve - gleason gave new life, to the - city of new orleans... and- the entire gulf coast region- decimated by hurricane- katrina... they'll know where - they were.- i was a sophomore in high - school... at my mom's house - in diamondhead... jumping up an- down in the living room... on - the brink of tears... from pure- elation.- and yet, in that moment of re-- birth... an even greater human- story was beginning to take - form, through football... the - story of steve gleason... and - his courageous fight, with- a-l-s.- today... that story takes on ne- meaning, in the nation's- capital... more than nine years- after his diagnosis.- gleason is now the recipient of- the congressional - gold medal... the highest - civilian honor, awarded by- congress.

- a saints hero, turned american- hero... the 42-year-old - gleason has been living with lo- gehrig's disease, since - 2011... and continues to help - those who struggle with - a-l-s... and other debilitating- diseases.

- he's the first-ever n-f-l - player, to receive the- congressional - gold medal... capping off a - seven-year career, in new - orleans... with that blocked- punt against the atlanta- falcons,- in 2006.- a symbol of hope then, in the - superdome... and a symbol of- hope- now, in statuary hall... gleaso- accepts the award, on behalf- of all families... struggling - - - - with adversity... sense of humo- and all.- - "while sharing ones weaknesses may not - be common practice for people,- especially for politicians in a- election year - wink, - wink - sharing my weakness was- entirely critical for me to pla- eight years in the nfl.

- - - - and it has been unquestionably- critical to my survival and - purpose for the past- - - - nine years, living with a - disease as dreadfully beautiful- as als.

I feel that this- honor represents some joy and - encouragement and even triumph- - - - for the tens of thousands of- extraordinary families currentl- enduring life with als."

- - - "steve, you're an inspiration you're a- source of strength to so many,- especially me, a true