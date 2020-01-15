Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Steve Gleason awarded Congressional Gold Medal

Video Credit: WXXV - Published < > Embed
Steve Gleason awarded Congressional Gold Medal

Steve Gleason awarded Congressional Gold Medal

Ask a Saints fan, any Saints fan where they were when Steve Gleason gave new life to the City of New Orleans and the entire Gulf Coast region decimated by Hurricane Katrina and they’ll know where they were.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Steve Gleason awarded Congressional Gold Medal

- "the former saint morten anderson is - here for most field goals.

Look- out!

Right through!

A kick- blocked!

By steve - gleason!

It is scooped and- scored by curtis deloatch!- touchdown new orleans!"

Crowd noise - - - - - ask a saints fan... ask any - saints fan where they were when- steve - gleason gave new life, to the - city of new orleans... and- the entire gulf coast region- decimated by hurricane- katrina... they'll know where - they were.- i was a sophomore in high - school... at my mom's house - in diamondhead... jumping up an- down in the living room... on - the brink of tears... from pure- elation.- and yet, in that moment of re-- birth... an even greater human- story was beginning to take - form, through football... the - story of steve gleason... and - his courageous fight, with- a-l-s.- today... that story takes on ne- meaning, in the nation's- capital... more than nine years- after his diagnosis.- gleason is now the recipient of- the congressional - gold medal... the highest - civilian honor, awarded by- congress.

- a saints hero, turned american- hero... the 42-year-old - gleason has been living with lo- gehrig's disease, since - 2011... and continues to help - those who struggle with - a-l-s... and other debilitating- diseases.

- he's the first-ever n-f-l - player, to receive the- congressional - gold medal... capping off a - seven-year career, in new - orleans... with that blocked- punt against the atlanta- falcons,- in 2006.- a symbol of hope then, in the - superdome... and a symbol of- hope- now, in statuary hall... gleaso- accepts the award, on behalf- of all families... struggling - - - - with adversity... sense of humo- and all.- - "while sharing ones weaknesses may not - be common practice for people,- especially for politicians in a- election year - wink, - wink - sharing my weakness was- entirely critical for me to pla- eight years in the nfl.

- - - - and it has been unquestionably- critical to my survival and - purpose for the past- - - - nine years, living with a - disease as dreadfully beautiful- as als.

I feel that this- honor represents some joy and - encouragement and even triumph- - - - for the tens of thousands of- extraordinary families currentl- enduring life with als."

- - - "steve, you're an inspiration you're a- source of strength to so many,- especially me, a true



Recent related news from verified sources

'True American hero' Steve Gleason awarded Congressional Gold Medal

Saints legend Steve Gleason received the Congressional Gold Medal, the highest civilian honor...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesCBS Sports


Congress honors former Saints' player battling ALS

Former New Orleans Saints safety Steve Gleason received the Congressional Gold Medal, the highest...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheJeffTakeWXXV

Jeff Haeger RT @WXXV25: Steve Gleason awarded Congressional Gold Medal https://t.co/5Q5eau9pAt https://t.co/7GskK3y7gA 11 minutes ago

zannerina

zannerina RT @amylutz4: Also happening in Congress today - Former @Saints Safety Steve Gleason, who has fought ALS for nearly a decade, was awarded t… 28 minutes ago

SportsN89266957

SportsNews Ex NFLer Steve Gleason awarded Congressional Gold Medal for ALS activism https://t.co/yDNkzM4PDO 41 minutes ago

TheLadyJane

Jane ن 🇺🇲⚾ RT @bsw5020: Like all good stories, this takes a bit of time to tell but I promise you, it is worth it. Today I found myself on a plane ag… 53 minutes ago

linzesteckel

Lindsay Steckel RT @SInow: Former Saints player Steve Gleason, who became a leading advocate for people struggling with Lou Gehrig's disease after he was d… 1 hour ago

WXXV25

WXXV 25 Steve Gleason awarded Congressional Gold Medal https://t.co/5Q5eau9pAt https://t.co/7GskK3y7gA 1 hour ago

AJHamilton13

#bythepeople RT @ABC: HAPPENING NOW: Congressional Gold Medal awarded to former Saints star and ALS survivor Steve Gleason. https://t.co/1BSa13Ox2A 1 hour ago

cherise77

Brittany Mroczek 🙏🏻⭐️ RT @AlsDads: Today Steve Gleason was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal. Anyone affected by ALS knows of him. He, his family and their… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.