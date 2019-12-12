Global  

MSU RB Kylin Hill returning for senior season

In Starkville, Mississippi State Running Back Kylin Hill is having a change of heart.
Assistant evan nichelson... wil- take over as skipper.

- - in starkville... mississippi- state running back kylin hill..- is- having a change of heart.

- having previously decided to- forego his- senior season, for the n-f-l- draft... the s-e-c's leading- rusher from 20-19 is set to re-- join the bulldogs, in 20- - 20... alongside teammate erroll- thompson.

- according to walter-- football-dot-com... a popular - player rankings site, for the - draft... hill would've been - the eighth-best running back- prospect... in this year's- class.- instead... he'll once again be- the focal point, for m-s-u's- offense...- now under first-year head coach- mike leach.

- in a twitter post... hill says- there's some un-finished- business- to take




